​​​​​​​​​​​​Grants to realise big ideas for agriculture from young rural innovators

Grant applications are now open for the 2020 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. If you’re 18-35 and want to make a difference in agriculture, this is your chance to apply for a grant of up to $22,000 to fund your project that will benefit Australia’s primary industries.

Senator the Hon. Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Agriculture, launched the 2020 Awards – read more.

The Science Awards encourage young scientists, researchers, innovators and others active in the agriculture sector who have an original and innovative project that will contribute to the ongoing success and sustainability of Australia’s agriculture, fisheries and forestry industries. The Science Awards have already helped 250 young Australians make their ideas a reality and showcase their talent to the world.

There are eleven industry Science Award categories open for applications: biosecurity and digital innovation; cotton; eggs and poultry (layers); fisheries and aquaculture; forest and wood products; grains; meat and livestock; pork; red meat processing; viticulture and oenology; and wool. Each category includes a $22,000 grant, and is generously supported by the research and development corporations and industry organisations as our Science Award partners.

Winners of the industry category Science Awards are then invited to apply for the Minister for Agriculture’s Award, which provides additional funding for an extended research project.

Interested in how you can make a difference for agriculture? Here are the next steps:

Log in to GrantConnect and search for GO2850 for more information and download application form

Read the information for applicants and quick questions and check your eligibility

Target your application by understanding what each Science Award partner is seeking and read their corporate profiles

Discover what projects were successful in the 2019 Science Awards

Start your application today using the application form from the GrantConnect website.

Applications close 5pm AEST Friday 4 October 2019.

Need advice? Contact the Science Awards team via email at scienceawards@agriculture.gov.au or phone 02 6272 2260 or 02 6272 2303.

2020 Science Award partners

We thank our partners for their support and commitment to the 2020 Science Awards and for fostering young innovators focused on the agriculture sector. Find out more about each organisation and their research priorities to help you in your application.